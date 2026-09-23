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RetailContinental EuropeInvestmentItaly

Frasers and Eurofund in talks with US investor over €300m Italian retail JV

23 Sep 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta, Julie Cruz

Partners are buying portfolio of shopping centres from CBRE IM and Partners Group

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