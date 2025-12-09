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RetailInvestmentSouth WestUK & Ireland

Frasers buys Swindon Designer Outlet

9 Dec 2025 | 08:09 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Outlet was put up for sale by LaSalle IM in October

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