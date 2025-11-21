Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailInvestmentLeasingScotlandUK & Ireland

Frasers completes £220m Braehead acquisition

21 Nov 2025 | 07:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

SGS UK Retail offloads Braehead Shopping Centre after stabilising the asset

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Frasers nears £220m Braehead acquisition

18 Nov 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

SuperPark makes UK debut at Glasgow's Braehead Shopping Centre

30 Sep 2025
Read
Urban, Lighting, City

Former Intu vehicle completes mammoth refinancing

18 Apr 2024
Read

Frasers sets sights on another UK shopping centre

15 Oct 2025
Read