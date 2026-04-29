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RetailEast MidlandsInvestmentUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Frasers completes £400m York and East Midlands retail parks deal

29 Apr 2026 | 07:24 | London | by May Agaran

Aviva Investors has sold the assets

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