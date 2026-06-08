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RetailInvestmentUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Frasers explores Metrocentre bid

8 Jun 2026 | 08:00 | London | by May Agaran

Knight Frank is marketing the 2m sq ft shopping centre in Gateshead

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