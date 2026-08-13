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RetailCorporateDistressM&ANorth WestScotlandSouth WestUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East

Frasers Group acquires Harvey Nichols

13 Aug 2026 | 16:11 | London | by May Agaran

Retailer was seeking a rescue deal

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