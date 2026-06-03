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RetailInvestmentNorthern IrelandUK & Ireland

Frasers Group buys £50m pair of Northern Irish retail schemes

3 Jun 2026 | 15:49 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Lotus Property offloads Junction One and The Boulevard

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