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LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyLeasing

Frasers lets 18,000 sq m German warehouse to MAN

12 Jun 2026 | 07:42 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

The lease brings occupancy in the recently completed Link park to 40%

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