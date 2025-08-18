Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateAPACHotels & LeisureInvestmentUK & Ireland

Frasers Property secures shareholder approval for $1.1bn REIT take-private

18 Aug 2025 | 08:05 | London | by May Agaran

Move marks second attempt to take Frasers Hospitality Trust private

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Q+A: Mitsubishi Estate on aiming big with international expansion

15 Aug 2025
Read

Frasers Property UK CEO to step down

3 Jun 2025
Read
Clothing, Shirt, Face

Shah on property: why did it take so long for PHP to have a shot at Assura? 

20 May 2025
Read
Adult, Female, Person

IWD25: "Gender balance at board and senior levels is still a big challenge"

6 Mar 2025
Read