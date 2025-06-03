Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleAPACCorporateHotels & LeisureResidentialUK & Ireland

Frasers Property UK CEO to step down

3 Jun 2025 | 15:07 | London | by May Agaran

Ilaria del Beato departs to pursue other interests

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Urban, Downtown

£400m boutique hotel business on the block

16 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Frasers Property agrees two Winnersh Triangle leases

20 Nov 2023
Read
Suit, Clothing, Overcoat

Q+A: Frasers’ del Beato on what the UK can learn from Singapore, getting back to the office and diversity disappointment

20 May 2022
Read
Metropolis, City, Urban

Frasers finances Whitechapel block with £100m green loan

31 Mar 2022
Read