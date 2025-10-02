Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FinancingCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeLogisticsPoland

French bank provides €155m loan for Polish logistics portfolio

2 Oct 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Julie Cruz

Credit facility to JV comprises €120m refi and €35 of development finance

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Building, Urban, City

PBB provides €322m loan to GLP

31 Jul 2025
Read

US REIT grows Polish portfolio with €40m logistics deal

15 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Car

Quadreal and Valor secure €105m refinancing for French portfolio

10 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Ofi finds buyer for €130m French logistics portfolio

3 Jul 2025
Read