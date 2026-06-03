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French building regulations are setting a standard all should follow

3 Jun 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Paula Gonzalez

Using the strictest rules as a portfolio benchmark can simplify oversight, improve occupier appeal and reduce future compliance risk

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