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ResidentialContinental EuropeFranceFundraisingInvestmentOfficeRegeneration

French consortium launches fund to convert empty offices into housing

3 Jun 2026 | 06:17 | London | by Elena Vardon

Icade-led group, Evolution Habitat, to target one or two transactions each year from late 2026

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