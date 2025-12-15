NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeDevelopmentFranceInvestment

French developer weighs early sale of €130m logistics project

15 Dec 2025 | 13:55 | London | by Francesco Magon

XXL warehouse to be completed in early 2028 is fully prelet to discount store chain Action

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Person, Machine, Architecture

Blackstone receives bids for €200m French logistics portfolio

15 Dec 2025
Read
The asset is located in Monsoult, 30 kilometres north of Paris, France, ITM LAI, logistics, PGIM M&G

PGIM finds buyer for €40m Paris warehouse

11 Dec 2025
Read
Argenteuil last-mile logistics asset

Valor secures €130m financing for French logistics portfolio

11 Dec 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Arefim pulls €320m French logistics portfolio for second time

3 Dec 2025
Read