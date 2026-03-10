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OfficeESGInvestmentIrelandSustainabilityUK & Ireland

French fund acquires 50,000 sq ft Limerick office

10 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Deal signals move by French investors into regional Irish real estate

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