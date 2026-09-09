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RetailInvestmentIrelandUK & Ireland

French fund bags €24m Dublin mall

9 Sep 2026 | 16:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Deal for Citywest Shopping Centre expands investor's foothold in Ireland

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