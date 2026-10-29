French government agency puts €300m+ Paris offices on the market

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29 Oct 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Natalia Vasnier
Agence Francaise de Développement appoints advisers for tender process as it prepares to move to new HQ
Graham + Sibbald hires CBRE hotel valuation director
Priory Group secures lease restructure across £800m portfolio
Tritax hits £400m fundraise target for London logistics fund
Packaged Living buys Apo
£70m+ prime City office in play
Investors tapped for Bath hotel and leisure sale
Portman Estate secures trio for Marylebone retail pitch
Government pledges £20m to kickstart Littlewoods film and TV studio
Link in talks to sell £125m Canary Wharf office
Healey targets sovereign wealth funds but avoids domestic tax raids in first budget
Going down: how much do property prices need to fall by?
Crosstree brought on for £500m Bloomsbury tower project
Oxford Properties appoints new head of Europe and APAC
BNP Paribas Real Estate closes commercial valuations arm
US hospitality giant lines up £300m London hotel scheme
Pimco taps Brookfield exec in European expansion
Farran and Goldentree strike again with £165m regional office play
Nuveen’s head of European logistics to depart
Nan Fung pulls £140m Holborn asset from sale
UK refinancing soars ahead of potential interest rate hikes