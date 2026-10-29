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OfficeContinental EuropeFranceInvestment

French government agency puts €300m+ Paris offices on the market

29 Oct 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Natalia Vasnier

Agence Francaise de Développement appoints advisers for tender process as it prepares to move to new HQ

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