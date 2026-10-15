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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeFranceGlobalOfficeFundraisingInvestment

French investors back West Africa real estate fund in $25m capital raise

15 Oct 2026 | 15:53 | London | by Julie Cruz

Jérémie Delecourt, Aude Grant and Dominique Ozanne are among the LPs

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