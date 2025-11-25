Green Street News - Homepage
FinancingContinental EuropeFranceOfficeRetail

French lenders back Trocadéro deal with €500m+ facility

25 Nov 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Debt deal to support Blackstone’s acquisition sealed amid strong competition from domestic banks

