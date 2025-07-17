Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeContinental EuropeItaly

French owner prepares €70m Milan prime office sale

17 Jul 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Edith Fishta

The asset near Piazza Duomo spans 6,500 sq m

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Orion secures €84m green loan for Milan office complex 

14 Jul 2025
Read

€38m+ bids roll in for Kering-leased Milan trophy

25 Apr 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Coima plans first pan-European strategies

29 May 2025
Read

Ares sets up Milan office 

14 May 2025
Read