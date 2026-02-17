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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeSpain

French owner puts €300m Barcelona trophy hotel on the block

17 Feb 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Edith Fishta, Julie Cruz

400‑room property rebranded as Grand Hyatt in April 2024

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