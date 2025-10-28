Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

RetailContinental EuropeFranceLogistics

French owner weighs sale of €100m Lyon retail asset

28 Oct 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Francesco Magon

Pair of advisers mandated to evaluate options for 56,000 sq m property

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Face, Head, Person

URW names new chief executive

24 Oct 2025
Read
Stone Island Paris flagship, 223 rue Saint Honoré

Pontegadea seals €170m premium Paris purchase

6 Oct 2025
Read
Road, Tarmac, City

Ceetrus to divest €45m retail portfolio

30 Sep 2025
Read

Tishman rejects bid for €250m Paris property

8 Sep 2025
Read