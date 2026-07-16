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ResidentialContinental EuropeFranceInvestment

French residential investment falls to €1.2bn in first half

16 Jul 2026 | 13:56 | London | by Elena Vardon

Volumes down 42% year-on-year, Cushman & Wakefield data shows 

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