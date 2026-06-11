NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeContinental EuropeFranceInvestment

French SCPI in talks to buy €100m Paris office

11 Jun 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Natalia Vasnier

30,000 sq m asset owned by JP Morgan AM

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Pool, Swimming Pool, Water

Greystar lists €100m+ Madrid aparthotel

11 Sep 2026
Read

KanAm buys €30m Paris office

10 Sep 2026
Read

French fund bags €24m Dublin mall

9 Sep 2026
Read
Cor Natura office complex, France

Inter Gestion acquires €21m office near Nice

4 Sep 2026
Read