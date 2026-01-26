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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeFranceInvestment

French tycoon Ohayon tests market with €500m+ hotel portfolio

26 Jan 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Luxury assets include an Intercontinental in Bordeaux and Waldorf Astoria in Versailles

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