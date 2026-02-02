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RegenerationDevelopmentResidentialRetailStudent AccommodationUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Fresh plans for Durham's Prince Bishops Place

2 Feb 2026 | 11:18 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Developer Citrus Group launches consultation for shopping centre

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