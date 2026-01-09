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RetailContinental EuropeFranceCorporateInvestment

Frey enters €170m French retail joint venture

9 Jan 2026 | 07:31 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Partnership is with a fund representing Société Générale Assurances and Crédit Agricole Assurances

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