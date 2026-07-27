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Frey reports H1 profit increase with €800m for European expansion

27 Jul 2026 | 07:25 | London | by Julie Cruz

Southern Europe continues to outperform, with Spain, Portugal and Italy accounting for 42% of group revenue

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