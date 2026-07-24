NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleUK & IrelandCorporate

Frogmore director of acquisitions departs for charitable trust

24 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Patrick Smith secures chief executive role

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

RICS’ Nick Maclean on restoring trust, reforming education and AI

20 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

PKF Littlejohn hires real estate consultant

6 Aug 2026
Read

GPE's development director to depart

13 Jul 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Rhodium appoints former LVMH acquisitions director as strategic adviser

3 Jun 2025
Read