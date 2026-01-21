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ResidentialDistressNorth WestUK & Ireland

Frogmore hands back keys on 1,500-home development site

21 Jan 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones, Charlie Schouten

Lender now leading sale of Salford site

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