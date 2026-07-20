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From Berlin to London: Patrizia on capital redevelopment prospects

20 Jul 2026 | 14:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Daniel Dreyer and Robert Wiese discuss Postbahnhof and Pinners Hall

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