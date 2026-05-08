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OpinionAlternativesHealthcareResidentialSenior livingUK & Ireland

From cottage industry to core: UK healthcare has come of age

8 May 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Adam Lenton, Richard Harris

Healthcare has seen seismic growth over the last few decades, culminating in the greatest volume of transactions recorded in 2025

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