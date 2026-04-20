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OpinionUK & IrelandAlternativesHealthcareRetail

From diagnosis to delivery: healthcare on the high street

20 Apr 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Ian Sabini, Andrew Reavley

Retail schemes offer a clear solution to higher healthcare demand, but delivery is yet to match the pace of this enthusiasm

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