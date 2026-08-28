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OpinionRetailUK & Ireland

From K-beauty to Labubu: how to tell the trend from the fad

28 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alex McCulloch

What differentiates a trend from a fad? If you are a leader within retail-led property considering occupiers, the difference matters

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