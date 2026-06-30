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From niche interest to "sexy": the rise of social infrastructure 

30 Jun 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny, Amy Finch

How schools, hospitals and police stations are moving into the investment mainstream 

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