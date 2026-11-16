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Data centresContinental EuropeSpainAlternativesDevelopmentPolicy & Regulation

From power grab to power check: Spain's data centre ambitions hit political roadblock 

16 Nov 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Elena Vardon, James Bremner

A draft decree to protect the grid and tie data centres to renewable power has upset the industry just before the election

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