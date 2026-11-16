From power grab to power check: Spain's data centre ambitions hit political roadblock 

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.
Data centresContinental EuropeSpainAlternativesDevelopmentPolicy & Regulation
16 Nov 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Elena Vardon, James Bremner
A draft decree to protect the grid and tie data centres to renewable power has upset the industry just before the election
Want to read the full article?
Institutions to favour industrial and logistics investment over next 12 months
London’s housing targets mean little if the numbers don’t stack up
GIC managing director departs
Colliers accused of “staggering” overvaluation of two residential schemes
Resi specialist Leufroy buys Supercity Earl’s Court block
Milan on track to edge Dublin out of top five European data centre markets
Finnish firm scraps 3m sq ft East Yorkshire facility plans
Stanhope grows asset management team
GSA buys majority stake in £600m Sanctuary student portfolio
Middle East sovereign launches £100m West End hotel sale
Real estate jobs drought: “Never before have I seen this many people looking”
Asif Aziz buys City block for £200m hotel conversion
RX London hires City investment head from CBRE
Let’s get Fizzy: UK pension giants close in on £340m BTR portfolio
Auf Wiedersehen, Pet: German open-ended funds come under pressure to sell UK assets
JLL recruits London tenant rep head from Cushman
Changes at the top for KKR’s £800m+ living platform
Real estate advisory giants place their data centre bets
Royal London teams up with JLL to overhaul operating model