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OpinionResidentialRetailStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

From study to shop: the importance of students in city centre retail destinations

2 Jun 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Rebecca Milnes-James

As student expectations shift towards experience and interaction, retail spaces must evolve into experience-led destinations

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