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OpinionUK & IrelandIndustrialLife SciencesLogisticsTechnology

From term sheets to sheds: how venture capital is rewiring UK industrial demand

21 Jul 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Will Laing, Nick Ogden

Following the flow of investment today may prove a way to identify where demand emerges tomorrow

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