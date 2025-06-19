Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialContinental EuropeFrance

Frontrunner chosen for €350m French resi portfolio

19 Jun 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Francesco Magon

Ampère Gestion's 38-asset collection has drawn interest from several international investors

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Mark to build €1.5bn pan-European development platform

18 Jun 2025
Read
45 rue de Lisbonne, Paris

€20m+ Paris resi asset close to changing hands

4 Jun 2025
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Ampere Gestion raises €325m in first close of new French housing fund

12 May 2025
Read
Lycee Pasteur,Neuilly-sur-Seine

French family office in talks for €25m residential asset

22 Apr 2025
Read