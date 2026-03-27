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LogisticsInvestmentUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Frontrunner emerges for hotly contested Coventry industrial site

27 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Harry Young

Offers reflect some of the strongest land pricing seen in the past few years

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