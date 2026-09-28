NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeLeasingUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Full marks as education specialist inks Leeds office deal

28 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Group takes nearly 10,000 sq ft at 34 Boar Lane

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Urban, Downtown

Investor serves up Leeds office sale

24 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Spire

Kinrise seals sale of Manchester heritage office

16 Sep 2026
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Kinrise adds Bloomsbury asset to office portfolio

16 Jul 2026
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Bristol’s Canons Wharf redevelopment approved

27 May 2026
Read