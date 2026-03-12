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ResidentialInvestmentNorth WestRegenerationStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Full speed ahead for Hotspur Press regeneration

12 Mar 2026 | 15:59 | London | by May Agaran

Updated proposals by Manner were submitted last year following a fire at the site

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