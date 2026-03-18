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OfficeInvestmentLeasingNorth WestUK & Ireland

Fund manager lines up prime £55m Manchester office sale

18 Mar 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Asset sits in prime location between Spinningfields and town hall

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