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ResidentialUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastFinancing

Funding deal unlocks next phase of Sheffield's Park Hill

13 Jan 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Urban Splash and Places for People to deliver another 125 homes

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