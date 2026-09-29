NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Student AccommodationInvestmentLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

Funding search begins for £113m Stratford student tower

29 Sep 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Funding or land sale being explored following planning permission

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Urban, Apartment Building

Dominus and Cheyne bank £250m Standard Chartered loan

6 May 2026
Read

Dominus and Cheyne complete Ibex House purchase

19 Dec 2025
Read

Green light for Dominus' Camden hotel scheme

15 Dec 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Dominus brings in big-hitters to support hotel and student growth

6 Nov 2025
Read