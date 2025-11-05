Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Life sciencesAlternativesDevelopmentEast of EnglandInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Funding secured for £50m Norwich life sciences scheme

5 Nov 2025 | 08:25 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Construction of 62,000 sq ft building at Norwich Research Park has got underway

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Government unveils £500m Cambridge growth package

23 Oct 2025
Read
City, Urban, Downtown

Woodbourne and Hines team up for £4bn Birmingham innovation hub

22 Oct 2025
Read
City, Urban, Road

Green light for £350m London life sciences development

15 Oct 2025
Read

Larry Ellison commits £890m to Oxford life sciences campus

14 Oct 2025
Read