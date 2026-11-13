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FinancingUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastRetailInvestment

Funding secured for Scarborough shopping centre overhaul

13 Nov 2026 | 07:55 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

A trio of councils provide backing for SQ1 revamp

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