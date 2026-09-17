RegenerationOfficeResidentialUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East
17 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten
McLaren and Arlington plan for works to start in 2027
Aviva secures double lettings at 101 Moorgate
Aviva’s head of real estate debt takes over as CREFC Europe chair
Cushman adds ex-WeWork director to London team
Arrow Capital Partners signs tenant for 200,000 sq ft Cheshire shed
Avison Young loses High Court battle over Coventry scheme dispute
Q+A: Sixth Street on how to stay in on a deal while others walk away
Historic Manchester building lined up for £60m hotel scheme
Funding talks ramp up as £2bn York Central moves to next stage
Tesco’s €165m Irish logistics hub hits the market
Argo creates brand for £500m urban logistics portfolio
Realty Income and KKR join forces for €1bn+ European net lease portfolio
Ex-Columbia Threadneedle star launches boutique advisory firm
CBRE makes splash with top debt hires
Japanese investor lines up stake in M&G’s £1bn+ City tower
Lewis on property: AI is forcing us to rethink how we develop junior staff
Q+A: ICG’s logistics leaders on driving Metropolitan to €3bn
Norges adds investment manager to global real estate team
EQT promotes Russell Petrie to head of living
LaSalle revisits sale and recap options for £600m outlet centre
Nomura in talks to sell £100m West End block