Student AccommodationInvestmentLondonRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland
15 Sep 2025 | 15:23 | London | by May Agaran
New scheme to provide more than 660 rooms across two towers rising from 10 to 21 storeys
KanAm lands buyer for Eversheds’ £130m City HQ
Developer locks in £35m refinancing for Edinburgh student scheme
What does Merck’s pulled £1bn plan actually mean for UK life sciences?
Bathroom furniture supplier to take 236,000 sq ft Bristol shed
Fusion and Cheyne get consent for second £275m Brent Cross Town student project
Watling Real Estate confirms London office move
Citi invests $1.5bn in Canary Wharf office revamp
MEPC’s Leeds offices set new sustainability standard
St James’s Place lines up £400m portfolio sale to private equity firm
Cushman poaches JLL residential stars
Irish moguls weigh £4bn platform offload
St James’s Place lines up £400m portfolio sale to private equity firm
AustralianSuper recruits Canadian star as new European chief
Prime Dublin build-to-rent asset prepared for €180m+ sale
What next for the UK’s largest pension fund?
Private equity firm circles PRS REIT
GIC teams up with hotels guru
Apollo joins forces with debt master for multi-billion mid-market lending push
Developer swoops for £80m distressed City office
Another day in property paradise: Phil Collins buys Edinburgh block