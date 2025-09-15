Green Street News - Homepage
Fusion and Cheyne get consent for second £275m Brent Cross Town student project

15 Sep 2025 | 15:23 | London | by May Agaran

New scheme to provide more than 660 rooms across two towers rising from 10 to 21 storeys

