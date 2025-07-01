Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Student AccommodationEast MidlandsLondonResidentialScotlandUK & IrelandWalesWest Midlands

Fusion Group secures blockbuster £500m loan

1 Jul 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Deal is one of the largest ever single-lender packages in the student market

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Lenders face toughest origination market in a generation

23 Jun 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Maslow agrees £65m loan for Leeds BTR scheme

21 May 2025
Read
City, Urban, Apartment Building

Maslow Capital lends £114m for pair of London student schemes

12 Mar 2025
Read

Q+A: Fusion's Daniel Harris – "We're at the start of a new cycle"

23 Dec 2024
Read